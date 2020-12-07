Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Cam shared an acoustic performance of her single, “Classic,” last week, along with a video of the song recorded on the stage of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.



On Friday, Brett Eldredge unveiled a special “Glow” holiday performance featuring Christmas songs and some of the stories and memories behind them. You can watch the special on Apple Music Country.

Clay Walker evokes memories of evenings spent in a favorite watering hole in his music video for “Need a Bar Sometimes.” It’s the first music video the singer’s shared in eight years.







By Carena Liptak

