Nashville notes

Brandy Clark is releasing a Christmas special called Christmas from Here, There and Everywhere featuring performances by Ashley McBryde, Cam, Shane McAnally, Melissa Etheridge, Reyna Roberts and Charlie Worsham. It premieres on the Circle Network on December 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

Lindsay Ell’s latest single “wAnt me back” has reached #1 on the Canadian country charts, marking her second chart-topper in her native country, following “Criminal.”

Alex Hall is releasing his debut EP Six Strings on February 5. It features collaborations with Vince Gill, John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Tenille Townes and more.

