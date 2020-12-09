Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Ingrid Andress will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC tonight, marking her debut on the late-night show.

Robyn Ottolini has released the video for her debut single and viral hit “F-150.” It was filmed in Toronto and features a cast of Robyn’s best friends.

In tonight’s edition of his livestream show “Wariner Wednesday,” Steve Wariner will perform holiday classics off his two Christmas albums, Guitar Christmas and Christmas Memories. The show streams on his Facebook page at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

