Nashville notes

The late country producer and songwriter busbee was the posthumous recipient of the ACM Awards’ Producer of the Year trophy this week. Known for his work with Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce and many more, he died of brain cancer in 2019 at the age of 43.



Rising star Caylee Hammack enlisted Everclear bandmate Art Alexakis for a cover of the late ‘90s alt-rock hit “I Will Buy You a New Life.” Caylee previously tapped Art for a cameo in her “Just Friends” music video.

By Carena Liptak

