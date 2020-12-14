Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Late country legend Merle Haggard, who died in 2016, is a co-writer on Sturgill Simpson’s “Hobo Cartoon.” The new song is included on the track list of an album called Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 2, which Sturgill surprise-released last week.



David Nail dropped his new Bootheel 2020 EP on Friday. Known for chart-topping hits like “Let it Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got,” the singer has adopted a more organic, reflective sound in his recent releases.

“Copperhead Road” singer Steve Earle has shared “Champagne Corolla” from his forthcoming project, J.T. The upcoming album is a tribute to his late son, artist Justin Townes Earle, who died in August.



Hit songwriter-turned-rising star Ernest is toasting the end of the year with the release of his original song “Cheers,” which he co-wrote with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.



