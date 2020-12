Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Maddie & Tae are performing on The Talk today. The show airs at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

Track45, the country trio of siblings Jenna, Ben, and KK Johnson, have shared their acoustic rendition of “Silent Night.” The Johnsons are also accomplished songwriters with cuts by Lee Brice, Justin Timberlake and more.

