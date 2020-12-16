Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In the latest installment of her series “Stairwell Sessions,” Danielle Bradbery covers Carrie Underwood‘s “Jesus Take the Wheel.”

After going viral on TikTok, new country singer Lily Rose has officially released her debut single, “Villain.” Released on TikTok on December 1, the song garnered one million views in less than a day.

Rissi Palmer has established the Color Me Country Artist Grant Fund in an effort to offer financial support to artists of color pursuing careers in country music. All of the proceeds from the fund go to artists in need.

By Cillea Houghton

