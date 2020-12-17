Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Tanya Tucker is performing her Grammy-winning song, “Bring My Flowers Now,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show today.

Alabama‘s Randy Owen has been named an honorary co-chair of the The World Games 2022 Birmingham in Alabama. Randy will be a part of several events, including the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Voice season 17 winner Jake Hoot has unveiled the track list for his debut EP, Love Out of Time. It features four original songs alongside his cover of “La Bamba.” The EP will be released on January 15.

