Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockAmy Grant has achieved 1 billion career streams. She was surprised with a plaque commemorating the honor before taking the stage at the Ryman Auditorium with husband Vince Gill for their yearly Christmas at the Ryman residency.

Pre-sale tickets for Charlie Daniels' 2020 Volunteer Jam are available until 10 p.m. tonight. Tickets officially go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Dylan Scott has signed with KP Entertainment for management. He joins a roster that includes Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell and more.

Aubrie Sellers is htting the road with Robert Earl Keen. The country star will join Robert for 10 dates beginning January 23 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wrapping up on February 27 in Denver, Colorado.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.