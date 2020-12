Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Dan + Shay have shared behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the “Take Me Home for Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” videos.

Jennifer Nettles is performing a livestream show, “Hallelujah Anyway,” Wednesday night, where she’ll sing holiday classics along with songs off her 2016 album, To Celebrate Christmas. Tickets for the virtual concert are $15.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.