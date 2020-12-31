Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Old Crow Medicine Show is ringing in 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium with two shows today at 8 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET for a limited capacity, in-person audience. Tickets to view the livestream of the show are also available.

Walker Montgomery, the son of John Michael Montgomery, is performing as part of the Country Outdoors Concert Series at the Listening Room Cafe in Nashville on January 12 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased to watch the show in-person or via livestream.

By Cillea Houghton

