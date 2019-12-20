Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockDustin Lynch brought his sixth annual Dustin Lynch & Friends Benefit Concert to his hometown of Tullahoma, TN on Tuesday. The show benefits local charities Isaiah 117 House and the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, and also collects toys for the Tullahoma Fire Department’s toy drive.

John Prine is one of the Recording Academy’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients. He’ll be receiving the accolade alongside pioneering punk rocker Iggy Pop, hip hop’s iconic Public Enemy, rock group Chicago and many others.

Three pioneering country artists -- and mainstays of beloved country TV show Hee Haw -- will return to the spotlight with upcoming vinyl reissues. Craft Recordings will re-release vinyl classics by Roy Clark, Buck Owens and Susan Raye on January 17.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.