Nashville notes

Caylee Hammack has shared a cover of Patsy Cline‘s “Crazy,” which she calls her “go-to” song during her first trip to Nashville when she was 13.

An exhibit dedicated to famed bluegrass venue Station Inn is opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame on January 15. The Station Inn: Bluegrass Beacon spotlights the Nashville venue that has seen performances by Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss and many more.

Lee Greenwood has partnered with Soldier Valley Spirits to release his own line of whiskey, dubbed Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey. A portion of the proceeds will benefit nonprofit veteran organizations.

By Cillea Houghton

