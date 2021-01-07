Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Country rapper Lil Nas X, who rose to superstardom in 2019 with his ubiquitous hit “Old Town Road,” is officially a children’s book author. His alphabetical C Is for Country came out earlier this week.



Runaway June band mate Natalie Stovall shared on social media this week that she suffered “a mild case” of COVID-19 over the holidays. She’s the second member of the trio to contract the virus: Jennifer Wayne shared her story of battling COVID-19 back in April of 2020.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.