Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Collin Raye will hit the Grand Ole Opry stage tonight, in celebration of his new album, Scars. The project is the first batch of original tunes Collin’s released in over a decade; the title track is a duet with Miranda Lambert. Tickets to the show are available now.



In case you missed it, singer-songwriter Steve Earle made a stop on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night. His new record, J.T., honors the life of his musical son Justin Townes Earle, who died in August of 2020 at the age of 38.



Newcomer Rachel Wammack shared a new performance video this week for her song, “A Million Dreams.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.