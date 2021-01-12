Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brandi Carlile‘s cover of John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” appears in the trailer for the upcoming CBS show, Clarice, premiering on February 11.

The Voice winner Jake Hoot is teaming up with Kelly Clarkson for “I Would’ve Loved You,” the lead single off his EP Love Out of Time that will be released on January 27.

Paul Bogart and his wife Tanya have welcomed their third child, Gentry Lynn Bogart. Born on January 7, Gentry joins her two older brothers, Jett and Ace.

By Cillea Houghton

