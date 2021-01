Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Randy Houser and Jamey Johnson are embarking on the Country Cadillac Tour. The shows will be socially distanced and follow safety protocols. The tour kicks off February 5 in Fort Worth, Texas and wraps on April 17 in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Marty Stuart has released “I’ve Been Around,” featuring previously unrecorded lyrics by Johnny Cash. The video was directed by Johnny’s son, John Carter Cash.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.