Nashville notes

Parker McCollum uses a deserted cityscape as the backdrop for his music video for “To Be Loved by You.” The clip arrived this week.



Naomi Judd stars in Ruby, the first installment of a Lifetime-exclusive movie series based on books from best-selling author V.C. Andrews. Based on the Landry family, the four-hour series event kicks off on March 20.

Stephanie Quayle released her music video for “By Heart” this week. It’s the third and final installment of her “From Horses to Horsepower” series, which is a partnership with Harley Davidson.











By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.