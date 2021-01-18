Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Hailey Whitters last week announced Living the Dream, the deluxe edition of her 2020 album The Dream. The new project features duets with the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town and Jordan Davis, the latter of whom is featured on her just-released “The Ride.”

Avenue Beat shared their new song, “Woman,” on Friday. It’s the follow-up single to their timely viral megahit, “F2020.”



Violinist Lindsay Stirling, who recently teamed with Darius Rucker on a CMA Country Christmas rendition of “What Child is This,” shared her song “Lose You Now” last week. It’s a collaboration with singer-songwriter Mako.





By Carena Liptak

