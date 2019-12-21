Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Aubrie Sellers is spending her holiday season performing in a stage adaption of the 2003 holiday romantic comedy Love Actually called Love Actually Live. The musical runs through December 29 in L.A.; tickets are available via TheWallis.org.



All-female Nashville-based country songwriting collective the Song Suffragettes have released a new version of Taylor Swift’s “The Man,” off Swift's latest album, Lover. The group has previously recorded other songs with a feminist twist, like Keith Urban’s “Female” and their original, “Time’s Up.”

