Nashville notes

Willie Jones has released his new single “American Dream” that serves as a patriotic protest anthem against racial injustice. The song is featured on Willie’s debut album, Right Now, that will be released on Friday.

Author and country singer Billy Dawson has unveiled the video for his song, “Unite.” He’s also partnered with Meridian Senior Living in Maryland to launch the YouTube series “Seniors & Songwriters” next month, where he interviews seniors about their life stories.

By Cillea Houghton

