Nashville notes

After going viral on Tik Tok, Kylie Trout has officially released, “Can’t Be Lonely.” Kylie also drew attention on Tik Tok with her rendition of Morgan Wallen‘s “Somebody’s Problem.”

The music of Johnny Cash is at the center of a Nashville Ballet production. The organization’s annual Attitude show will be a two-part series, with Attitude Part 1 featuring the 2014 Cash-themed ballet, Under the Lights, that features such hits as “Folsom Prison Blues” and “I Walk the Line.” It will premiere digitally March 5-7.

By Cillea Houghton

