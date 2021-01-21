Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo/Thinkstock

Wynonna Judd is among the acts scheduled to perform during the rock-focused, virtual Big Love Benefit Concert, which supports the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Bret Michaels, Billy Idol and more are performing; the event will be hosted by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife, singer-songwriter Lauren Monroe.



On the 20th anniversary of Sara Evans’ “Born to Fly” landing at the top of the charts, the singer tells CMT that the milestone meant a lot to her in more ways than one. “I was SO extremely honored and proud of course as an artist, but also as the songwriter!” Sara points out.





By Carena Liptak

