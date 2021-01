Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Danielle Bradbery teams with Grammy-nominated Latin star Kurt to reimagine her “Never Have I Ever” as a Spanish-language song. The version is called “Yo Nunca He…”

Highwomen bandmate Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell will make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening. The appearance comes on the heels of her new release, an all-star collaboration called “Our Problem” that arrived at midnight last night.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.