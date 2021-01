Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

UK country duo The Shires have released the video for their song “Lightning Strikes” featuring Lauren Alaina.

Lauren Weintraub has released her debut single “She’s Mine” after the song went viral on Tik Tok, being viewed more than one million times in two days.

James Robert Webb has released his new single “Okfuskee Whiskey.” It’s featured on his 2020 self-titled album.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.