Randy Travis and his wife Mary Travis are featured on The Big Interview With Dan Rather this week where they discuss his recovery following a 2013 stroke. The episode airs tomorrow night on 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

Lily Rose has signed a joint record deal with Big Loud Records, Back Blocks Music and Republic Records after her song “Villain” went viral on Tik Tok. The video for the single is available now.

By Cillea Houghton

