Nashville notes

Emmylou Harris has been announced as one of the headliners on The Outlaw Country Cruise next year sailing February 25 – March 3 from Miami to Mexico and Belize. Other performers include Rodney Crowell, Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle & The Dukes.

Jake Hoot has released his duet with Kelly Clarkson on “I Would’ve Loved You” off his new EP, Love Out of Time.

Alyssa Trahan is sharing a new song, “We Used to Be Happy” off her forthcoming album, Baby Blues & Stilettos.

By Cillea Houghton

