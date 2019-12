Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Canadian country star Brett Kissel will release his new album, Now or Never, on New Year's Day.

Jerry Lee Lewis has received a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail at the site of his home in Nesbit, Mississippi, known as The Lewis Ranch.

Big Loud Records' artist MacKenzie Porter has released the acoustic version of her song, "These Days." Titled "These Days (The Loft Sessions)," the video was filmed inside her home in Nashville.

