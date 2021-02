Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Big Sky Music Group, a record label, management and entertainment company, has officially launched with its founder Stephanie Quayle as its flagship artist. It follows the release of her new single, “By Heart.”

Up-and-coming country singer Olivia Ooms has released her new single “Hideaway,” produced by Jamie O’Neal.

By Cillea Houghton

