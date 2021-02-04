Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

The 2021 Houston Rodeo has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, it was cut short, becoming one of the first country events affected by the virus’ spread. Now, the Rodeo has announced it won’t go on as planned this May; instead, organizers are looking towards the 2022 festivities.



Granger Smith has officially unveiled “Hate You Like I Love You” as his next radio single. The song comes off his 10th studio album, Country Things.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.