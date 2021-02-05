Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions

Kellie Pickler has been named an official USO ambassador, along with NCIS actor Wilmer Valderrama. The two will help lead the charge for community efforts to give back to the military.



Famed songwriter Jim Weatherly has died at age 77, Nashville’s The Tennesseean newspaper reports. Weatherly is most famous for penning Gladys Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia.” He also wrote songs that were recorded by Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, Kenny Rogers and Glen Campbell, among others.