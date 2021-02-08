Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

On Friday, Canaan Smith shared his summer-ready new track, “Mason Jars & Fireflies.” Canaan co-wrote the song with Florida Georgia Line band mate Brian Kelley, alongside frequent collaborator Corey Crowder.



The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Tribute to Charlie Daniels has been postponed from its planned February date to August 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Six additional acts have signed on to perform, including Chris Young and Randy Travis.

Raelynn joins Christian rap artist Lathan Warlick for the new duet, “Roots.” The music video was filmed in Nashville.

Rodney Crowell enlists Keith Urban, Ronnie Dunn and many more artists to contribute tracks to his Songs From Quarantine project. The collection is available for only two weeks and features rare, raw versions of songs like Keith’s “Polaroid.” Proceeds benefit the Music Health Alliance.



