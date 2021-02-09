Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Rhonda Vincent has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Dierks Bentley. The induction ceremony was originally supposed to take place last March, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For King & Country is releasing the deluxe edition of their album Burn the Ships featuring their collaboration with Dolly Parton on “God Only Knows.” It’ll be released on March 26.

Drew Baldridge is releasing “That’s You” as his new single on Friday after the song went viral on social media, collecting four million views between Instagram and TikTok.

The Bellamy Brothers have teamed up with John Anderson for the video for their song “No Country Music for Old Men.” The song is featured on the duo’s latest EP, Bucket List.

By Cillea Houghton

