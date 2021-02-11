Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Jon Pardi is releasing his album Rancho Fiesta Sessions on vinyl, including signed copies. They’re available for pre-order now.

English indie rock band The Vaccines have released a cover of Kacey Musgraves‘ “High Horse” that will be featured on their upcoming EP, Cosy Karaoke, Vol. 1.

Rhiannon Giddens is releasing her new album They’re Calling Me Home on April 9. It was recorded with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi on a farm outside of Dublin, Ireland.

Brandi Carlile has released the full-length version of her cover of John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.