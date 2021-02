Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In case you missed it, Chris Stapleton made a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to perform “When I’m with You,” off his newest album, Starting Over.

Natalie Hemby, renowned country songwriter and member of The Highwomen, has signed a new recording deal and plans to release a solo album this year. Most recently, she’s found success as a writer on Miranda Lambert’s chart-topping hit, “Bluebird.”





By Carena Liptak

