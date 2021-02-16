Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Production/Thinkstock

Last week, Scotty McCreery shared a stripped-down and acoustic performance version of “You Time,” his current single. The song comes off an as-yet-unannounced new album, which will be the follow-up to Scotty’s landmark Seasons Change.



Mickey Guyton makes a cameo appearance in the newly-released music video for Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” which was filmed at beloved dive Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge, just outside Nashville. This is the first-ever official music video for “Crazy,” and marks the 60th anniversary of the song’s release.



Tracy Lawrence is celebrating his 30th anniversary in the music business by releasing a three-disc album, Hindsight 2020, featuring both new music and some of the singer’s biggest hits. The first installment of the album will come out on April 23.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.