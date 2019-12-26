Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockBrad Paisley’s first-ever variety show, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, will rebroadcast on ABC Saturday, January 4 at 8pm EST. The show originally aired December 3 and featured special guests including Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw and Hootie & the Blowfish.

Blanco Brown dropped a remix of his smash hit, “The Git Up,” featuring R&B superstar Ciara. The two artists have been friends since they met in Atlanta during the early days of Blanco’s career.

The Wood Brothers have shared their new song, “Little Bit Sweet." It’s the first song the group cut in the brand-new Nashville studio where they recorded their forthcoming album, Kingdom in My Mind.

