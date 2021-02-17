Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Jake Hoot and Kelly Clarkson will make the TV debut of their collaboration “I Would’ve Loved You” on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday.

In honor of Black History Month, hit singer Lacy J. Dalton is re-sharing her latest single, “I Can’t Breathe,” originally released in 2020.

Sibling trio Track45 will release the Big Dreams EP on February 26, a companion to their debut EP Small Town that was released last year. Big Dreams will feature the group’s debut single, “Met Me Now.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.