Nashville notes

In case you missed it, Florida Georgia Line performed a full-production, full-band version of “Long Live” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week.

Songwriter Ray Fulcher, who penned hits for Luke Combs such as “When it Rains it Pours” and “Lovin’ on You,” has signed an artist deal with Black River Entertainment.



Smithfield have shared their new song, “Sunday Best,” a reflection on the importance of accepting themselves, and the people they love, as they are.





By Carena Liptak

