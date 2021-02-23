Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Nashville Public Television will re-air the Charley Pride documentary, American Masters – Charley Pride: I’m Just Me, tonight at 6 p.m. ET. Originally released in 2019, the PBS special chronicles Pride’s illustrious career. He passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in December 2020.

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan is releasing a duets album of southern gospel hymns, Company’s Comin,’ on April 2 featuring TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Tanya Tucker and more. Lead single “Angel Band” featuring Brandi Carlile is out now.

By Cillea Houghton

