Nashville notes

Ashley Monroe has shared behind-the-scenes photos from the music video shoot for her new single, “Drive.”

Payton Smith is hosting a free virtual concert to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on February 27. The livestream will air on the Riff app at 7:45 p.m. ET, with Payton matching up to $1,000 in donations.

Up-and-coming singer Macy Martin has released the video for her song, “Stupid.” She has plans to release an EP later this year.

