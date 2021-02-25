Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Willie Jones is making his Grand Ole Opry debut on March 5. He and Waylon Payne are set to perform a duet of Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings‘ “Mammas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys.”

Tenille Townes will perform as part of HALO’s The Main Event fundraiser on Friday night to help end childhood homelessness. The livestream begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Travis Tritt is releasing his new album, Set in Stone, on May 7, along with lead single “Smoke in a Bar” on March 5. Set in Stone is Travis’ first studio album since 2007’s The Storm.

On Saturday night, the Grand Ole Opry will raise awareness and money for food insecurity. During the February 27 broadcast that features special performances by Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters, fans will be able to donate to Feeding America.

By Cillea Houghton

