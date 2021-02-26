Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Ronnie Milsap has announced plans for a new album, titled a Better Word for Love, due out on April 30. The first track on the project is a Vince Gill duet, “Big Bertha.”

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a non-profit organization that supports veterans, is continuing its mission following the death of co-founder Charlie Daniels in 2020. Since then, the organization has donated $25,000 to help aid veterans and their families, including $10,000 to A Soldier’s Child and $5,000 to God’s Word for Warriors.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.