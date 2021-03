Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Maren Morris and JP Saxe are performing their collaboration “Line by Line” on The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight. The show airs at 12:35 a.m. ET on CBS.

Rachel Reinert, former member of Gloriana, is expecting a baby boy in August with her husband, Caleb Crosby.

Doug Stone is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his 1991 hit “Jukebox with a Country Song” with a multi-city tour that kicks off on March 26 in Texas.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.