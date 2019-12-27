Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockHometown Rising Country Music and Bourbon Festival has announced its return in 2020. The second annual festival will take place at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville on September 12 and 13. This year's festival included Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Keith Urban.

Mo Pitney and his wife Emily Bankester are expecting their second child. The "Country" singer announced the news via Instagram on Christmas Day.

Delta Rae will release their new album in 2020. Titled The Light, the project will drop on March 20.

