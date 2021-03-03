Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Kalie Shorr has debuted an acoustic video for her latest single, “Amy.” The track will be featured on her EP coming out later this year.

Danielle Bradbery is on the cover of the spring edition of People Health where she discusses her struggles with migraines, how she maintains her health during the COVID-19 pandemic and more. She is set to release new music this year.

Jeannie Seely is releasing her new single “If You Could Call it That” to country radio. It’s inspired by a song that Jeannie’s friend Dottie West had started writing in 1991. The song is featured on Jeannie’s 2020 album, An American Classic.

By Cillea Houghton

