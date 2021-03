Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Shy Carter has an appearance slated on NBC’s TODAY next Friday, March 12. He’ll perform his major-label debut, “Good Love,” which arrived last summer.



McBride & the Ride, the ‘90s trio made up of Terry McBride, Ray Herndon and Billy Thomas have announced they’re reconvening for a Texas run of live shows in 2021, and potentially, new music.

By Carena Liptak

