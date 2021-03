Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Parker McCollum has teamed up with Napa Valley’s Christeni Vineyards for an exclusive collaboration on a 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon named for his newest release, “To Be Loved by You.” You can pick up your bottle online.

In case you missed it, Brad Paisley stopped by ABC’s The View this week to perform his latest single, “Off Road.”





