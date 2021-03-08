Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Travis Tritt dropped his newest single, “Smoke in a Bar,” last week. The song comes off of his forthcoming album, Set in Stone, which will arrive on May 7.



Brooke Eden shared a new song, “Sunroof,” on Friday. It’s the second release of a new musical chapter that began in January with “No Shade.”



In case you missed it, Willie Jones and Waylon Payne hit the Grand Ole Opry stage on Friday night to perform a classic hit from another Willie/Waylon duo: “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.





