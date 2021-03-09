Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Rory Feek has released a new song, “One Angel,” in honor of the fifth anniversary of the passing of his late wife, Joey Feek. Rory will release Gentle Man, his first solo album since Joey’s passing, on June 18.

Payton Smith is performing at the Heart Strings for Hope virtual concert to raise money for mental health care. Other performers include Tim McGraw, Scotty McCreery, LeAnn Rimes and more. The event streams on VYE tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Shy Carter‘s single “Good Love” is the soundtrack for Hallmark Channel’s “Spring Fling” trailer advertising five new films airing through April.

Breland has shared behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the video for his latest single, “Cross Country.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.